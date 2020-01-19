Rugby

Brave Blossoms star Kenki Fukuoka sets sights on Tokyo Olympics

Kyodo

TOYOTA, AICHI PREF. – Rugby World Cup star Kenki Fukuoka said Saturday he was relieved to score a try in his final 15s match of the season as he shifts his focus toward this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m happy and relieved,” Fukuoka said after his Panasonic Wild Knights defeated Toyota Verblitz 40-20 at Toyota Stadium.

His every touch for the visitors sent a buzz through the crowd of 37,050 — the largest ever see a Japan Top League game. He capped the drama by assisting on one try and scoring another late in the second half.

Fukuoka, who competed in sevens at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be at a three-day camp in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, where he will participate as a training-squad member in his bid to make the Olympic team.

“My goal is to be able to produce the ultimate results I am capable of,” Fukuoka said.

The 27-year-old scored four tries for the Brave Blossoms during the Rugby World Cup, helping Japan reach the knockout stage for the first time. Jamie Joseph’s side won all four pool matches before losing to eventual champion South Africa in the quarterfinals.

Kotaro Matsushima, whose five tries at the World Cup led Japan, said Fukuoka has also been encouraging him to try for the Olympic team.

“Kenki keeps telling me to come with him,” said Matsushima, who plays for Suntory Sungoliath, but is reportedly being pursued by French club Clermont for next season. “Right now, I’m conflicted about my priorities. I want to keep my thinking flexible.”

Japan finished fourth in Rio, losing to South Africa in the bronze medal match.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Panasonic's Kenki Fukuoka scores a try in the second half against Toyota on Saturday during a Top League match at Toyota Stadium.
Robbie Deans' Wild Knights top Steve Hansen's Verblitz
Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen remains winless in the Japan Rugby Top League after his Toyota Verblitz side were beaten 40-20 by Robbie Deans' Panasonic Wild Knights in front of 37,050 at ...
Toshiba's Michael Leitch moves with the ball during his team's Top League match against Suntory on Sunday at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.
Top League kicks off in front of big crowds
The 2019-2020 Japan Rugby Top League season kicked off Sunday with a plethora of world superstars and Rugby World Cup winners playing in front of big crowds across the nation. The season was pus...
Image Not Available
Brave Blossoms to host Wales in June test
The Brave Blossoms, who reached the quarterfinals of last year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, will play host to Wales on June 27, both nation's rugby unions announced Friday. Wales is eager...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , , ,