Kashima captain Mitsuo Ogasawara lifts the Asian Champions League trophy on Nov. 11, 2018, in Tehran. | KYODO

Soccer

Iran's soccer federation objects Asian Champions League hosting ban

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN – Iran’s soccer federation said Friday it has been banned from hosting international matches inside the country.

The “federation received a letter today from the Asian Football Confederation… announcing the decision to hold AFC Champions League matches hosted by Iranian teams in neutral countries,” said a statement on the federation’s website.

An extraordinary meeting was immediately held to address the situation and the managers of the four clubs representing Iran in the tournament will be consulted on Saturday, it added, saying “The final position of Iranian clubs and the federation will be announced in the following days.”

Those teams are Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro.

The federation did not state the reason for the ban.

The federation’s spokesman said Iran is prepared to host foreign teams and has guaranteed match security to the AFC, calling on the organization to stand against any accusations stating otherwise.

“Iran has the full readiness to host teams and has proven this repeatedly in recent years,” said Amir Mehdi Alavi on the federation’s website.

He pointed to 2018’s ACL final held in Tehran and said “the sports minister has given the AFC the needed security assurances regarding hosting” teams.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
Yuta Nakayama nets first goal for Zwolle in draw with Utrecht
Yuta Nakayama struck late to help PEC Zwolle snatch a 3-3 draw against Utrecht in the Dutch top flight on Friday. The defender found the net in the 89th minute at MAC3Park Stadion for hi...
Image Not Available
Teenage star Jun Nishikawa plays down possible Barcelona move
Japan youth international Jun Nishikawa said Friday he heard through friends Barcelona was interested in signing him but denied there had been any contact from the Spanish giant. The 17-...
Barcelona's new coach Quique Setien (center) poses with team president Josep Maria Bartomeu (left) and football director Eric Abidal during his official presentation in Barcelona on Tuesday.
New boss Quique Setien has difficult task of replacing injured Luis Suarez at Barcelona
Quique Setien's first task at Barcelona will be a difficult one: Replace injured striker Luis Suarez. Just before Setien arrived at the Camp Nou, Suarez was ruled out for fourth months wi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kashima captain Mitsuo Ogasawara lifts the Asian Champions League trophy on Nov. 11, 2018, in Tehran. | KYODO

, ,