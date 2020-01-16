Blackhawks start strong en route to road triumph over Canadiens

Corey Crawford doesn’t know why he plays well against his hometown team.

The veteran goalie stopped 32 shots to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Crawford, from suburban Chateauguay, Quebec, improved to 11-2-2 against the Canadiens.

“I don’t really have an answer why it’s gone so well here,” he said. “It’s nice to do that in front of friends and family.”

Crawford has struggled this season, with the latest win improving his record to 8-13-2 with a 3.00 goals-against average.

“My record is terrible right now, I’m not really happy with it,” he said. “It’s (tough) being way below .500. I just have to work hard and battle my way back.”

Zack Smith had two goals, and Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks, who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the Senators on Tuesday. Chicago won for the seventh time in 10 games.

“I thought we deserved that win,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We played hard, we were on our toes, putting pressure on them. We had a lot of offensive-zone shifts. We did a decent job of closing out the game. . . . Good step for us to win in relatively good control.”

Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, which has lost 10 of its last 11. Charlie Lindgren, still looking for his first victory of the season, finished with 24 saves.

Lindgren started the first game of a back-to-back for the Canadiens. Carey Price gets the nod Thursday at Philadelphia.

The Blackhawks scored twice in a fast-paced first period before Montreal even managed its second shot on net.

Miscommunication between Lindgren and Tomas Tatar behind the net led to Smith’s short-handed goal at 5:42. Lindgren hesitated with the puck and Tatar knocked into him, giving Caggiula the chance to feed Smith in front.

“You never want to give up a goal like that,” Lindgren said. “It’s a goal that’s very preventable. I take full responsibility for that. I made a couple of fakes behind the net and nothing happened. I got the puck poked off my stick and they got an open net.”

Chicago’s fourth line struck again less than three minutes later. Defenseman Slater Koekkoek threw the puck into traffic and Smith, unmarked to Lindgren’s right, deflected it into the top corner at 8:32.

Smith came in with two goals in 40 games all season. The former Senators forward doubled his tally after four shifts.

Lindgren kept Montreal in the game with a desperation save on rookie Dominik Kubalik late in the first to keep it 2-0.

Goals have been tough to come by for the Canadiens lately but they got one 54 seconds after the restart. A no-look pass from Ilya Kovalchuk into the slot fooled Jonathan Toews and Danault scored beneath Crawford’s glove to make it 2-1.

The Canadiens have scored 16 goals in their last nine games.

Max Domi took a roughing penalty that proved costly in the second period. Chicago was leading 2-1 when he hit Matthew Highmore with his shoulder in open ice. Domi then grabbed Highmore by the collar and helmet and tackled him to the ice.

On the ensuing power play, after Lindgren lost his blocker in a goal-mouth scramble, DeBrincat scored on a one-timer from Patrick Kane to restore the Blackhawks’ two-goal lead with 8:33 left.

“During the play, I certainly wasn’t trying to take a penalty,” Domi said. “I watched the replay and it’s a penalty. It’s how it goes. It’s unfortunate they scored on that. Obviously you can’t do that, especially given the situation we’re in. Can’t afford to do that.”

Montreal coach Claude Julien benched Domi for the remainder of the second as punishment for the penalty.

“I did what I had to do, it’s as simple as that,” said Julien. “When you take a foolish penalty like that, there are going to be consequences. It’s not the first time he’s taken a bad penalty.”

Caggiula sealed the win with 8:20 remaining in the third after stripping Jordal Weal of the puck in the neutral zone and beating Lindgren glove side on the breakaway.

Flyers 4, Blues 3 (OT)

In St. Louis, Jakub Voracek scored in overtime to lift Philadelphia over the hosts.

Tyler Pitlick, Michael Raffl and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last four games. Brian Elliott, playing for the first time since Jan. 7, stopped 30 shots and improved to 6-2 in his career against his former team.

Justin Faulk, Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Steen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their NHL best nine-game home winning streak snapped. The streak matched the longest in franchise history set from Jan. 26 — Feb. 26, 1991.

Voracek’s goal spoiled St. Louis’ comeback bid and snapped his 10-game scoreless drought, dating back to Dec. 21.

With the Blues trailing 3-1, O’Reilly cut the deficit in half with his ninth midway through the third. The goal snapped a seven game scoreless stretch for O’Reilly, dating back to Dec. 29.

Steen tied it with 6:21 left on a backhand after Robert Thomas’ pass found him all alone in front of the Flyers’ net. It was Steen’s fourth of the season, all of which came on St. Louis’ current five-game homestand.

Faulk’s power-play goal, a one-timer off a perfect feed from Alexander Steen, gave the Blues a 1-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first period. Faulk has 21 points in 31 career games against Philadelphia, the most he has scored against any team.

St. Louis has at least one power-play goal in 11 of their last 14 games.

Pitlick tied the game with his fifth goal of the season with 7:17 left in the second period. Pitlick scored when his centering attempt from behind the net deflected off the leg of a Blues defender past Binnington.

Raffl banged home a rebound of Robert Haag’s slap shot to put the Flyers up 2-1 with 4:17 left in the second. It was Raffl’s fifth goal of the season and first in three games.

Konecny’s power play goal 26 seconds into the third gave Philadelphia a 3-1 lead. Konecny capitalized on a slick no-look pass by James van Riemsdyk.