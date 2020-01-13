Kento Momota poses with his medal after winning the Malaysia Masters on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. | AP

Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota slightly injured in crash in Malaysia; driver dies

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR – Badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota was among four people lightly injured in a crash in Malaysia on Monday which left their driver dead.

The accident, which came after Momota won the Malaysia Masters for his first win of the year, happened on a major highway before dawn as the group headed for Kuala Lumpur International Airport in a van, official news agency Bernama reported.

The vehicle crashed into the back of a truck, which was traveling slowly, and the driver died at the scene, the agency said.

“The victim’s body and all the injured were sent to” a hospital in the administrative capital Putrajaya, fire and rescue department senior official Norazam Khamis was cited as saying.

The fire and rescue department did not immediately respond to requests for comment and the identity of the others who were injured was not immediately clear.

Hours before the crash, Momota had easily defeated Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 in a boost for his preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2019 season, winning a record 11 titles, including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open.

