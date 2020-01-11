Soccer / J. League

Yokohama FC's Kazuyoshi Miura receives contract extension

Kyodo

Yokohama FC on Saturday announced a contract renewal for former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest professional soccer player, which will take him into his 35th professional season.

Miura, who turns 53 on Feb. 26, will start the upcoming season in the J. League first division for the first time since 2007 after Yokohama FC secured promotion to the top flight at the end of last season.

“I was able to renew my contract with FC Tokyo for the 2020 season,” Miura said in a statement.

“I hope to enjoy playing soccer and remember to be grateful as I make an effort to achieve the club’s goal of staying in the J1. I’ll work hard to contribute to the team’s wins.”

Last season, Miura played in just three matches and did not score any goals. But he continued to extend his record as the oldest player to compete in the J. League, which now stands at 52 years, 8 months and 29 days.

Yokohama FC opens its season on Feb. 23 against Vissel Kobe. Its home opener is on March 1 against Kashiwa Reysol.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie scores against West Ham at Bramall Lane on Friday night.
Blades climb to fifth in Premier League with victory over Hammers
Scotland's Oliver McBurnie fired Sheffield United into fifth place in the Premier League as a calamitous mistake and more VAR drama condemned West Ham to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane on Friday.
Tottenham's Harry Kane competes against Southampton on New Year's Day at St Mary's Stadium.
Tottenham's Hary Kane out until April with hamstring injury
Harry Kane will be sidelined until April after Tottenham revealed the England captain needs surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring. Kane suffered the injury while taki...
Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta (right) competes against the Kashima Antlers in the Emperor's Cup final on New Year's Day.
Andres Iniesta says he hopes to finish playing career in Japan
Former Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta hopes to finish his playing career in Japan with J. League's Vissel Kobe, Spanish media reported Thursday. Following rumors of interest fr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kazuyoshi Miura | KYODO

,