Kento Momota eyes a return against China's Huang Yuxiang in their singles quarterfinal match at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Kento Momota advances to Malaysia Masters semis

AFP-JIJI

KUALA LUMPUR – Kento Momota lost the second game on Friday but recovered to beat China’s Huang Yu Xiang 21-13, 19-21, 21-9 to book a semifinals berth at the Malaysia Masters.

The world No. 1 is set for a last four showdown against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who put on a gutsy performance to oust China’s seventh seed Shi Yuqi 12-21, 21-16, 21-19.

Momota was his usual composed self to win the first game 21-13.

Huang capitalized on some unforced errors by Momota to level at 21-19, but Momota was all business in the decider with a clinical display to secure the 21-9 triumph.

“I was pressured in the second game and made some mistakes. Thankfully I managed to compose myself to play better in the third game to win,” Momota said.

The reigning world champion will face a determined Lee, who said he played the best match of his fledgling career against Shi.

Lee admitted he will need to be at his best again to stand any chance against Momota.

“You must be fit to beat Momota. You must be able to attack him at a fast pace, and not commit too many mistakes,” said Lee.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Mo Farah speaks during a news conference in London in April 2019.
Mo Farah wishes he had known earlier that coach Alberto Salazar faced doping ban
Olympic champion Mo Farah said on Thursday he would have been "the first one out" had he known that his former coach Alberto Salazar faced a ban from track and field for doping violations. ...
San Jose goalie Aaron Dell deflects a shot by Columbus' Pierre-Luc Dubois in the second period on Thursday night.
Sharks' Joe Thornton puts stamp on victory over Blue Jackets
Joe Thornton is being asked to take on a bigger role these days. And at 40, Jumbo Joe has responded. Thornton scored and moved into a tie for 11th place on the NHL's career list ...
Michelle Wie is expecting a baby girl this summer.
Michelle Wie expecting her first child this summer
Michelle Wie is expecting her first child — a girl — this summer. The often-injured golfer announced the news Thursday on Instagram. She married Jonnie West, the son of NBA g...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kento Momota eyes a return against China's Huang Yuxiang in their singles quarterfinal match at the Malaysia Masters in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,