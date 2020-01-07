More Sports / Football

CFL's Montreal Alouettes get new owners

AP

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League have new owners.

The CFL announced Monday the team now belongs to two executives of Crawford Steel — Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern.

Spiegel is chairman of the board of the Toronto company, while Stern is the chief executive officer. Crawford Steel is privately held and was founded in 1944.

The CFL has owned the Alouettes since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the club to the league.

The Alouettes were founded in 1946 and have captured seven Grey Cups, the last in 2010.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette, who has guided the team for 5½ seasons, was dismissed by the club on Monday.
Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette after recent skid
Nashville general manager David Poile thought he made the key moves to win the Stanley Cup. With the Predators struggling to keep pace in the playoff chase, he fired coach Peter Laviolette on Mo...
Former Seibu Lions outfielder Shogo Akiyama, seen here in 2017, will vie for a starting spot with the Cincinnati Reds after agreeing to a contract with the team on Monday.
Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett
Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from...
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announces his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft on Monday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa announces he's entering 2020 NFL Draft
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL Draft and closing the book on a college career that began wi...

, , , ,