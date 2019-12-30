Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Rakuten set to land former Dodgers right-hander JT Chargois

Kyodo

The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles have reached a deal in principle to sign former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher JT Chargois, sources said Monday.

With 2019 NPB saves leader Yuki Matsui potentially moving back into the starting rotation, the Pacific League club envisions 29-year-old right-hander Chargois joining the bullpen.

Chargois pitched in 21 games this year for the Dodgers, going 1-0 with a 6.33 ERA.

The Louisiana native has taken the mound solely as a reliever in his three big league seasons, going 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA over 85 games after debuting with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

He recorded his best season in 2018, appearing in 39 games for the Dodgers and going 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Carp infielder Ryosuke Kikuchi jumps as he attempts to tag the Tigers' Yoshio Itoi during a game on August 9. Kikuchi was unable to land an MLB deal this offseason.
Ryosuke Kikuchi joins list of players to hit wall in posting system
Musing about whether or not certain players will get posted is fairly commonplace in discussions about the top NPB players these days. So much so it's easy to forget being posted is only the fir...
Image Not Available
MLB says it is committed to protecting minor league teams
Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed t...
Veteran hurler Shun Yamaguchi, who went 15-4 for the Yomiuri Giants this year, led the Central League in strikeouts (188).
Shun Yamaguchi, Blue Jays finalize two-year deal
Pitcher Shun Yamaguchi has signed a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team said on its official website on Friday. The 32-year-old right-hander was the first-ever player posted to the...

, ,