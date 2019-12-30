Rakuten set to land former Dodgers right-hander JT Chargois

The Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles have reached a deal in principle to sign former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher JT Chargois, sources said Monday.

With 2019 NPB saves leader Yuki Matsui potentially moving back into the starting rotation, the Pacific League club envisions 29-year-old right-hander Chargois joining the bullpen.

Chargois pitched in 21 games this year for the Dodgers, going 1-0 with a 6.33 ERA.

The Louisiana native has taken the mound solely as a reliever in his three big league seasons, going 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA over 85 games after debuting with the Minnesota Twins in 2016.

He recorded his best season in 2018, appearing in 39 games for the Dodgers and going 2-4 with a 3.34 ERA.