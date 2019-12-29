Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (right) guards the Pistons' Markieff Morris during a game on Dec. 16 in Detroit. Hachimura was injured later in the contest. | KYODO

Basketball / NBA

Wizards' Rui Hachimura to miss more time with groin injury

Kyodo

WASHINGTON – Rui Hachimura is likely to be sidelined for another week as he recovers from a groin injury, Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Saturday.

The 21-year-old rookie has missed six games since suffering the injury during the Wizards’ 133-119 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 16.

Hachimura has yet to return to team practice and is not expected back in the lineup until Washington hosts the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 4, Brooks said.

The Toyama Prefecture native, drafted No. 9 by the Wizards, has averaged 13.9 points per game as the team’s starting power forward.

His injury has been among a host of health concerns for the Wizards, who have also seen Latvian forward Davis Bertans and star guard Bradley Beal miss games in December.

Beal, who suffered the injury in Thursday’s loss at Detroit, was ruled out of the team’s game against the Knicks on Saturday. That ends his consecutive games streak at 194. Beal is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 27.8 points per game.

Brooks said the injury was “nothing serious. Hopefully, he’ll be back next game, but don’t know that. Day-to-day from today. He feels better today.”

The Wizards are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-22 record after losing to the Knicks 107-100 at home.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

The SeaHorses' Davante Gardner attempts a layup in first-quarter action against the B-Corsairs on Saturday in Yokohama. Mikawa defeated Yokohama 83-78.
Davante Gardner leads SeaHorses past B-Corsairs; Brex, Brave Thunders extend winning streaks to 14
Since the season began in October, the SeaHorses Mikawa have struggled to pile up victories. As the year comes to an end, the SeaHorses have started to turn things around. Mikawa...
Ohka's Yua Emura shoots against Gifu Girls in the Winter Cup girls final on Saturday.
Ohka Gakuen holds off Gifu Girls' late rally to capture Winter Cup title
Ohka Gakuen survived reigning champion Gifu Girls' late surge and recaptured the Winter Cup title with a 72-67 victory on Saturday at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza. For Ohka Gakuen, the ...
The Heat's Goran Dragic drives to the basket against the Pacers' Aaron Holiday during the second half in Miami on Friday. Miami defeated Indiana 113-112.
Heat's Goran Dragic drains game-winning shot against Pacers in a wild finish
Erik Spoelstra warned his team before the game that matchups between Indiana and Miami tend to get decided by a loose ball somewhere. Sure enough, he was right. Goran Dragic scor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (right) guards the Pistons' Markieff Morris during a game on Dec. 16 in Detroit. Hachimura was injured later in the contest. | KYODO

,