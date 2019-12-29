Wizards' Rui Hachimura to miss more time with groin injury

Rui Hachimura is likely to be sidelined for another week as he recovers from a groin injury, Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Saturday.

The 21-year-old rookie has missed six games since suffering the injury during the Wizards’ 133-119 win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 16.

Hachimura has yet to return to team practice and is not expected back in the lineup until Washington hosts the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 4, Brooks said.

The Toyama Prefecture native, drafted No. 9 by the Wizards, has averaged 13.9 points per game as the team’s starting power forward.

His injury has been among a host of health concerns for the Wizards, who have also seen Latvian forward Davis Bertans and star guard Bradley Beal miss games in December.

Beal, who suffered the injury in Thursday’s loss at Detroit, was ruled out of the team’s game against the Knicks on Saturday. That ends his consecutive games streak at 194. Beal is fifth in the NBA in scoring at 27.8 points per game.

Brooks said the injury was “nothing serious. Hopefully, he’ll be back next game, but don’t know that. Day-to-day from today. He feels better today.”

The Wizards are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 9-22 record after losing to the Knicks 107-100 at home.