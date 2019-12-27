Man held without bond in Tennessee bar stabbing

A Tennessee man was being held without bond Thursday in the stabbing deaths outside a Nashville bar of two men, including a Long Island University quarterback whose brother is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

Michael Mosley, 23, was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide in the deaths of Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, and the wounding of a third man in an altercation that took place shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Nashville police.

After a dayslong search, Mosley was captured on Christmas Day. He was found alone in a vacant house outside of Nashville, according to tweets from Nashville police.

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard. He was majoring in sports management at Long Island University, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

He was also the brother of musician Tucker Beathard, son of country music songwriter Casey Beathard and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, who won four Super Bowls as a general manager, The Tennessean reported.

Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis, where he was a member of the class of 2020, according to his obituary.

Police have identified a third man was wounded in the stabbing only as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. He suffered wounds to his arm and eye, police said.

The Saturday altercation started when Mosley made an “unwanted advancement” toward a female friend of the victims, according to a statement by Nashville police. A verbal dispute inside the Dogwood Bar turned physical once they got outside, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 before his capture on Wednesday.

A judicial commissioner on Wednesday ordered Mosley be held without bond on the two criminal homicide charges and set a $5 million bond for the attempted criminal homicide charge.

A message left with an attorney who is listed as representing Mosley in a different case was not immediately returned Thursday morning.