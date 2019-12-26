Yachts sail out of Sydney Harbour at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Comanche takes early lead in Sydney to Hobart race

AP

SYDNEY – Record holder Comanche took the lead about four hours into the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Thursday to justify her position as favorite in the annual ocean classic.

Comanche led by about a nautical mile (1.23 metric miles) over InfoTrack, which earlier had been the first yacht out of Sydney Harbour.

Wild Oats XI, trying to win the race for the 10th time, was in third, followed by Black Jack and Scallywag. The leading five yachts in the 157-boat race were all super maxis.

InfoTrack, which took line honors in 2016 as Perpetual Loyal, got a flying start as the race began in winds of 15 to 18 knots, or around 30 kph.

The 628 nautical-mile race takes the yachts down the south coast of New South Wales and across the Bass Strait to the capital of the island state of Tasmania, Hobart.

Comanche set the race record of 1 day, 9 hours and 15 minutes while winning in 2017.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

San Francisco tight end George Kittle will be a key factor for the 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC West clash on Sunday night.
49ers near full strength for showdown with Seahawks
The NFC West will be decided Sunday night in the NFL's final game of the regular season. Too bad only one of the participants has anything close to its full team. San Francisco (12-3) vi...
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff is seen in an undated photo.
ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34. The sports network announced A...
Australia's Steven Smith bats against New Zealand in a test match on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia. AP
Steve Smith scores unbeaten 77 to thrill record crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Former Australia captain Steve Smith scored 77 not out to thrill a record crowd of more than 80,000 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday on the first day of the second test aga...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yachts sail out of Sydney Harbour at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,