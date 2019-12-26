Hawks sign former MLB pitcher Matt Moore

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks announced the signing of former big-league pitcher Matt Moore on Thursday.

The 30-year-old lefty recorded 54 wins for the Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers after making his MLB debut in 2011.

He was limited to just two games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019 following meniscus surgery on his right knee.

The 190-cm Florida native has recorded double-digit wins three times in his career. He reached the milestone most recently in 2016 when he finished 13-12 after moving from the Rays to the Giants during the season.

Moore will wear No. 37 for the Hawks, who have won five of the last six Japan Series titles, including the past three straight.

General manager Sugihiko Mikasa said the Hawks needed to bolster their pitching corps following the departure of Ariel Miranda and Robert Suarez.

“We were looking for someone who can be one of our cornerstone starters. (Moore) has had injuries, but he’s a proven pitcher,” Mikasa said.

The Hawks on Thursday also announced an extension for veteran infielder Seiichi Uchikawa.

The right-handed batter signed a one-year deal worth ¥250 million ($2.28 million), down ¥150 million from his previous contract, after batting .256 in 2019.