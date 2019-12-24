More Sports / Ice Hockey

NBC Sports suspends Jeremy Roenick for inappropriate comments about coworkers

AP

NEW YORK – Former NHL forward Jeremy Roenick was suspended indefinitely by NBC Sports on Monday for his inappropriate comments about coworkers.

Roenick made a series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. An NBC Sports spokesman said the suspension is without pay and the network would have no further comment at this time.

On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together.

Roenick said they went on vacation together because his wife, Tracy, and Tappen are good friends. When another resort guest asked about the situation, he recalled, “I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us.”

“If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen,” Roenick said.

Roenick subsequently praised Tappen as “one of the most professional sports personalities I know.”

Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. … I wouldn’t say no right away.” He then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.

“It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,” Roenick said.

He also called Sharp, a former teammate, “one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet” and said, “I think he’s been great for NBC.”

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Flyers, Sharks and Kings before moving into television. He has been an analyst at NBC Sports since 2010.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch, seen carrying the ball for the Seattle Seahawks against the Dallas Cowboys in November 2015, is rejoining his former team.
Marshawn Lynch reunites with Seahawks to fill running back void
The Seattle Seahawks have reunited with Marshawn Lynch. The bruising, 33-year-old running back known as "Beast Mode" signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday night, his agent confir...
The Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza scores a goal past the Hurricanes' James Reimer in the first period on Monday in Toronto.
Maple Leafs overwhelm Hurricanes in wild third period
Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe considered going away from his new-look line of Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman during some second-period struggles against the Hurricanes. H...
The Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a 56-yard touchdown in the second half against the Vikings on Monday in Minneapolis.
Packers clinch NFC North title with well-rounded effort against Vikings
Sporting fresh division title shirts that few expected them to wear this year, the Green Bay Packers had the message printed across their chests in the jubilant visitors' locker room: "The North...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jeremy Roenick is seen in an October 2010 file photo. | AP

, ,