Gerrit Cole poses at Yankee Stadium as the newest New York Yankees player is introduced during a media availability on Wednesday. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Yankees, Gerrit Cole reach agreement on $324 million, nine-year deal

AP

NEW YORK – Gerrit Cole brought along a sign for the news conference to announce his signing with the New York Yankees: a crinkled poster board that read “Yankee Fan Today Tomorrow Forever.”

Then 11, Cole was caught on camera holding up that placard in the seats at Game 6 of the 2001 World Series in Phoenix. The lettering of the tape he used has faded from blue to tan during years in a closet.

Cole spurned the Yankees when they drafted him 28th overall in 2008, choosing to enroll at UCLA. He signed with Pittsburgh three years later after he was selected first overall. Now as a free agent, he finally was fitted for pinstripes, agreeing to a record $324 million, nine-year contract.

“It was my dream. I had a second opportunity to chase it,” he said.

Cole put on a No. 45 jersey, the number that had belonged to first baseman Luke Voit. The 29-year-old right-hander’s beard was newly shorn to comply with Yankees team rules.

“He cleans up nice, doesn’t he?” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Cole had been known for a scruffy look.

“I’ve experienced razor burn now for the first time,” he said.

Cole’s deal is the largest for a pitcher in both its total and its average annual value of $36 million. New York hopes Cole will lead a young corp that includes Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres to the Yankees’ first title since 2009.

“We need to win some world championships,” owner Hal Steinbrenner. said. “Plural.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was “blown away” by “his passion for what he does, his ability to articulate that passion.”

New York opened with an eight-year offer and went to a ninth season to differentiate the Yankees from other perceived suitors, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels. It appears to be the longest contract for a pitcher since Wayne Garland’s $2.3 million, 10-year deal with Cleveland before the 1976 season.

Cole was 20-5 with an AL-leading 2.50 ERA and a major league-leading 326 strikeouts for Houston last season.

His wife, Amy, the sister of San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford, watched the news conference from the dais.

New York forfeited its second- and fifth-highest draft picks, roughly No. 62 and No. 164 overall overall. Houston gets an extra pick as compensation, approximately No. 74.

To clear a roster spot, the Yankees designated right-hander Chance Adams for assignment.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Shohei Ohtani
Angels' Shohei Ohtani finishes rehab for right elbow surgery
Shohei Ohtani has completed rehab from the right elbow surgery he underwent in October 2018, the Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday. The 25-year-old has made progress in his bid to re...
Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner (center) poses with general manager Mike Hazen (right) and manager Troy Lovullo during a news conference on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Madison Bumgarner ready for next chapter with Diamondbacks
The first act of Madison Bumgarner's baseball career consisted of 11 hugely successful seasons that included three World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants. The 30-year-old left...
Rakuten owner Hiroshi Mikitani (second from right) unveils the branding of the Rakuten Monkeys on Tuesday in Taipei.
Rakuten seeks to add magic touch to Taiwan's Monkeys
The Japanese owner of Taiwan's first foreign-owned pro baseball club unveiled the new name and uniform of the team on Tuesday, hoping to apply his experience in Japan to attract more fans to the...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Gerrit Cole poses at Yankee Stadium as the newest New York Yankees player is introduced during a media availability on Wednesday. | AP

,