Jamal Murray ignites Nuggets during big third-quarter run in victory over Magic

Jamal Murray knew Denver was scoring at a nice clip and getting some timely stops in the third quarter.

To the tune of a 24-0 run? Now that caught him by surprise.

“I mean,” Murray said, “I didn’t even realize it.”

Paul Millsap started the pivotal stretch and Murray helped keep it going as the Nuggets rallied for a 113-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

For more than six minutes, the Nuggets kept scoring and scoring on one end and making stop after stop on the other.

Sure, the scores were nice, but the stops were what immensely pleased Denver coach Michael Malone.

“No doubt in my mind the defense was able to fuel the offense and the guys got into a rhythm,” Malone said. “We never gave up.”

Murray finished with 33 points, including 13 in that third quarter. Millsap scored 14 of his 15 points during the third in his return from a strained quadriceps. Even more, Millsap rattled off the Nuggets’ first 12 points of the second half and launched the game-altering run.

Trailing 69-50 with 9:18 left in the third, Denver stormed back. By the time the pivotal quarter was over, the Nuggets Denver had an 84-76 lead and was on their way to an eighth straight win over the Magic.

After the game, Malone’s message to Millsap was simple — welcome back.

“Guys just want to win,” said Millsap, who also had 12 rebounds as he returned after missing two games. “We weren’t really ourselves in the first half. It was sloppy. … Second half, we know what our staple is and that’s on the defensive end. We got some stops and got out and ran.”

Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the hosts.

After the decisive run by Denver, the Magic regained their composure and sliced it to 98-96 with 4:30 remaining. But Murray hit a fade-away shot and a 3-pointer to extend the lead.

“We did a good job of handling their runs, especially in the fourth,” Murray said.

For a half, Orlando looked like the more energetic team despite a seven-point loss in Utah on Tuesday. The Magic ran out of steam after halftime. Orlando went 5 of 23 from the floor in the third quarter. The Magic also lost their cool in the quarter, too, with coach Steve Clifford and guard D.J. Augustin each drawing technical fouls.

“We couldn’t make shots and we got good looks. We let it affect our defense,” said Nikola Vucevic, who scored 20 points. “We let our heads drop and it cost us.”

Orlando erupted for 60 points in the opening half against the defensive-minded Nuggets, who entered allowing a league-low 101.7 points per game.

Heat 108, 76ers 104

In Philadelphia, Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points to help Miami hand the Sixers their first home loss of the season.

Philadelphia had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month.

Tobias Harris buried a 3-pointer for the Sixers with 25.5 seconds left that made it 106-104 and they had sudden life when Nunn missed twice at the free-throw line. Al Horford, though, missed an open 3-point attempt from the wing and Miami escaped in a thriller.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and Duncan Robinson had 15 for the Heat.

Joel Embiid, who missed Sunday’s rout by the Nets with an upper respiratory illness, had 22 points and 19 rebounds. Harris scored 20 points.

Pelicans 107, Timbewolves 99

In Minneapolis, Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and New Orleans snapped its 13-game losing streak with a win over short-handed Minnesota.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Lonzo Ball added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Pelicans, who were coming off a 108-101 overtime loss at home to Brooklyn a night earlier.

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves lost their seventh straight game after shooting 38 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 27 points.

Raptors 112, Pistons 99

In Detroit, Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and Toronto had an 11-0 run in the third quarter on its way to a win over the hosts.

The Raptors were without guard Fred VanVleet because of right knee injury. Then center Marc Gasol left in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain. Toronto still had enough firepower to handle the Pistons.

Detroit allowed 133 points in a loss to Washington on Monday night. The Pistons got frontcourt standouts Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from their injuries for this game, but they still allowed 70 points in the first half and 40 in the second quarter.

Drummond had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

Cavaliers 100, Hornets 98

In Cleveland, Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and the Cavaliers held off a late Charlotte comeback.

Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for the Hornets and hit five 3s in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 21 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 100-98.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Bulls 110, Wizards 109 (OT)

In Washington, Wendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, completing Chicago’s rally from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the hosts.

Zach LaVine capped a 21-3 Bulls run with three free throws that tied it at 96-96 with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth. Bradley Beal hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to put the Wizards ahead 98-96, but LaVine was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and hit two free throws to force OT.

Lauri Markkanen’s alley-oop basket gave Chicago its first lead since the first quarter, 106-105 with 1:47 left in overtime.

Markkanen had 31 points and nine rebounds, and LaVine added 24 points.

Davis Bertans led Washington with 26 points, and Beal finished with 22.

Thunder 126, Grizzlies 122

In Oklahoma City, Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and the Thunder overcame a 24-point deficit and beat Memphis.

Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 18 for the Thunder, who rallied from 26 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 and Ja Morant added 22 for the Grizzlies.

Celtics 109, Mavericks 103

In Dallas, Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown had 26 as Boston topped the Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points to help the Celtics prevail on a night when both teams were missing key players and struggled to shoot 40 percent from the field.

Boston held Dallas 15 points below its season average, including a Mavs’ season-low 18 in the third quarter, with Luka Doncic’s absence felt more than in Dallas’ win Monday over Milwaukee.

Doncic sat out his second straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Boston was without Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) and Marcus Smart (left eye infection).

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 23 points and 13 rebounds but fouled out in the final minute. Seth Curry added 20 points.

Trail Blazers 122, Warriors 112

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 31 points and a season-high 13 assists, Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds and Portland beat Golden State.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Carmelo Anthony added 17 for Portland. Whiteside also scored 16 points.

D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 26 points and seven assists.

Lillard set the tone in the first quarter. Going against the team he grew up rooting for, Lillard had 16 points and five assists in the opening quarter to help the Blazers build a 40-29 halftime lead.