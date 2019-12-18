Fallon Sherrock celebrating after becoming the first women to win a game in the PDC Darts World Championship on Tuesday in London. | AP

Female darts player Fallon Sherrock makes history at world championship

LONDON – Fallon Sherrock became the first female darts player to beat a man at the PDC World Championship on Tuesday.

Sherrock, a former runner-up at the women’s world championship, recovered from losing the opening set to beat Ted Evetts 3-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Alexandra Palace in London.

The Englishwoman made six 180s — a perfect score over three darts — and had a match average of 91.12 in their first-round match. She clinched the victory with a second attempt at double 18.

Women’s world champion Mikuru Suzuki took James Richardson to a sudden-death leg in the fifth set before losing on Monday.

Three other women — Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Lisa Ashton — have previously played matches at a PDC World Championship, darts’ flagship event.

