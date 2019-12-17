U.S. President Donald Trump joins West Point cadets during Saturday's Army v. Navy American Football game in Philadelphia. The U.S. Military Academy at West point said Monday it is investigating the apparent display of "white power" hand gestures by cadets during the nationally televised annual Army-Navy football game. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Football

West Point investigating 'white power' hand signs by cadets during Army-Navy game attended by Trump

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Military Academy at West point said Monday it is investigating the apparent display of “white power” hand gestures by cadets over the weekend during the nationally televised annual Army-Navy football game.

“The US Military Academy is fully committed to developing leaders of character who embody the Army values,” West Point Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams said in a statement.

“I have appointed an investigating officer according to Army regulation 15-6, to conduct an administrative investigation into the facts, circumstances and intent of the cadets in question,” he said.

Before the game Saturday, which was attended by President Donald Trump, at least two West Point cadets and a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman were seen holding out their hands in an inverted “OK” gesture that has become popular with white supremacist groups.

The military academy students made the hand gestures conspicuously as they stood behind an ESPN commentator as he spoke on live television.

Earlier a spokeswoman for the naval academy in Annapolis, Maryland, told U.S. media they were also looking into the incident.

Last year the U.S. Coast Guard reprimanded an officer who flashed the same hand sign during a television broadcast.

Earlier this year West Point removed a slogan from its football team spirit flag because it had also become associated with racist and hate groups.

The flag featured a skull and crossbones and the letters “GFBD” which stood for “God Forgives, Brothers Don’t.”

The motto is used by, among others, the violent, all-white Aryan Brotherhood prison gang.

For decades the all-OK sign — thumb and index finger in a circle and three other fingers extended upward — has been a near-universal positive gesture.

The Anti-Defamation League says that the OK hand sign — especially when displayed inverted, below the waist — has become popular among some white supremacists in recent years, and is also used by conservatives simply to provoke liberals.

“Use of the ‘OK’ gesture has spread beyond the far right and can now also be found within the broad community of mainstream Donald Trump supporters — some of whom seem to have no idea of its origins,” the groups says.

Brenton Tarrant, the racist who murdered 51 people in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019, flashed the same hand signal — an inverted “OK” below the waist” — when he first appeared in court after his arrest.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Fujitsu players celebrate after beating the Impulse to win their fourth straight Japan X Bowl title on Monday at Tokyo Dome.
Samajie Grant's MVP effort pushes Frontiers to fourth straight Japan X Bowl title
Samajie Grant showed why he was named the X League's season MVP in his first season in Japan. The former Arizona Wildcat, who rushed for a league-best 527 yards during the regular season, scored...
Race walker and Athlete of the Year Yusuke Suzuki (front row, third from left) and other award recipients pose for photos at the JAAF's Athletic Award in Tokyo on Monday.
Race walker Yusuke Suzuki named JAAF's Athlete of the Year
Race walk gold medalist Yusuke Suzuki was named the Athlete of the Year at the annual Athletics Award of the Japan Association of Athletics Federations on Monday in Tokyo. At September's World A...
Kento Momota hits a return against Wang Tzu-wei during their semifinal match at the BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday in Guangzhou, China.
Kento Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year
Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019, and the star is enjoying one of the most successful years in the sport's history. Momota has cleaned up in m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump joins West Point cadets during Saturday's Army v. Navy American Football game in Philadelphia. The U.S. Military Academy at West point said Monday it is investigating the apparent display of "white power" hand gestures by cadets during the nationally televised annual Army-Navy football game. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , ,