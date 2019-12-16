LeBron James caps busy weekend by leading Lakers past Hawks

LeBron James finished off a whirlwind weekend with another dazzling performance.

Not looking the least bit tired, James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 101-96 victory over the pesky Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

The Lakers pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.

“Highlights: sometimes they happen, sometimes they don’t,” James said. “I try to play the game with a lot of joy.”

After scoring 28 points in a win at Miami on Friday night, James flew to Columbus, Ohio, to watch son Bronny play a high school game Saturday night.

Then, James traveled on to Atlanta to help the Lakers against the struggling Hawks.

He never considered sitting out.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve got left in my career,” the 34-year-old James said. “I don’t know how many kids show up to come see me play. That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play.”

The Hawks kept it close all the way. Vince Carter passed up an open layup and dished to rookie Cam Reddish in the corner for a potential tying 3-pointer, but the shot clanked off the rim. Danny Green went to the other end and knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Hawks to their fourth straight loss.

“We did our best to compete,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “I’m proud of our guys.”

If the home team was hoping to get an off night from James, he quickly dispelled that notion.

James had the crowd — many of them decked out in his No. 23 jersey — oohing and ahhing with an appropriate 23-point effort in the first half.

He threw down three thunderous slams. He knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers. He ventured out beyond the arc to swish a couple of 3-pointers — including a step-back shot from nearly 5 feet behind the stripe to finish off the first half, sending the Lakers to the locker room with a 55-48 lead.

He also had seven rebounds and blocked a shot, but the play that really had everyone talking was an assist — a no-look, between-the-legs pass that caught Dwight Howard breaking down the lane for a massive dunk.

In Other Games

Magic 130, Pelicans 119

Pacers 107, Hornets 85

Nets 109, 76ers 89

Nuggets 111, Knicks 105

Kings 100, Warriors 79