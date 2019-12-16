Lakers forward LeBron James attempts a layup while being defended by the Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter during the first quarter on Sunday in Atlanta. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Basketball / NBA

LeBron James caps busy weekend by leading Lakers past Hawks

AP

ATLANTA – LeBron James finished off a whirlwind weekend with another dazzling performance.

Not looking the least bit tired, James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 101-96 victory over the pesky Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

The Lakers pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.

“Highlights: sometimes they happen, sometimes they don’t,” James said. “I try to play the game with a lot of joy.”

After scoring 28 points in a win at Miami on Friday night, James flew to Columbus, Ohio, to watch son Bronny play a high school game Saturday night.

Then, James traveled on to Atlanta to help the Lakers against the struggling Hawks.

He never considered sitting out.

“I don’t know how many games I’ve got left in my career,” the 34-year-old James said. “I don’t know how many kids show up to come see me play. That’s my obligation. My obligation is to play.”

The Hawks kept it close all the way. Vince Carter passed up an open layup and dished to rookie Cam Reddish in the corner for a potential tying 3-pointer, but the shot clanked off the rim. Danny Green went to the other end and knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Hawks to their fourth straight loss.

“We did our best to compete,” Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. “I’m proud of our guys.”

If the home team was hoping to get an off night from James, he quickly dispelled that notion.

James had the crowd — many of them decked out in his No. 23 jersey — oohing and ahhing with an appropriate 23-point effort in the first half.

He threw down three thunderous slams. He knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers. He ventured out beyond the arc to swish a couple of 3-pointers — including a step-back shot from nearly 5 feet behind the stripe to finish off the first half, sending the Lakers to the locker room with a 55-48 lead.

He also had seven rebounds and blocked a shot, but the play that really had everyone talking was an assist — a no-look, between-the-legs pass that caught Dwight Howard breaking down the lane for a massive dunk.

In Other Games

Magic 130, Pelicans 119

Pacers 107, Hornets 85

Nets 109, 76ers 89

Nuggets 111, Knicks 105

Kings 100, Warriors 79

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Tokyo's Joji Takeuchi attempts a layup while being defended by Yokohama's William McDonald on Sunday at Yokohama International Swimming Pool. The Alvark won 82-69.
Strong Alvark frontcourt overwhelms B-Corsairs
Veteran poise paid off the Alvark Tokyo on Sunday afternoon. Frontcourt mates Joji Takeuchi and Alex Kirk, pillars of the team's back-to-back title-winning teams, scored 19 and 14 points...
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura moves with the ball while being defended by the Grizzlies' Yuta Watanabe on Saturday in Memphis.
Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe meet for first time on NBA court
Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe made a little history in Memphis on Saturday, becoming the first Japanese players to ever share an NBA court. The Washington Wizards' Hachimura has made a ...
Osaka's Shunki Hatakeyama shoots the ball as Chiba's Shuta Hara (left) and Josh Duncan defend in the first quarter on Saturday. The Evessa beat the visiting Jets 84-69.
Energized Evessa cruise past Jets
Balanced scoring played a pivotal role in the Osaka Evessa's series-opening victory over the Chiba Jets on Saturday afternoon. What's more, center Josh Harrellson secured the 84-69 win w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lakers forward LeBron James attempts a layup while being defended by the Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter during the first quarter on Sunday in Atlanta. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,