Miyabi Onitsuka snared her first gold medal of the snowboard World Cup season, winning the women’s big air in Beijing on Saturday.

The 21-year-old received a score of 165.00 to finish seven points clear of Austria’s Anna Gasser. Canada’s Laurie Blouin took bronze with 155.75 points.

Reira Iwabuchi and Kokomo Murase finished fourth and fifth, respectively,

With the victory, Onitsuka claimed her first World Cup gold in big air and third overall, including wins in slopestyle events.