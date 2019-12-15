LSU's Joe Burrow attempts a pass during the SEC championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in landslide

NEW YORK – Born into a family of Cornhuskers and raised in the Buckeye state, Joe Burrow left his roots behind and became a Heisman Trophy winner at LSU.

The quarterback won the Heisman on Saturday night in a record landslide vote, becoming the first LSU player to bring college football’s most prestigious award back to Baton Rouge in 60 years.

Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State was fourth.

Burrow transferred last year to LSU from Ohio State, where he was a sparingly used reserve. After finishing strong for the Tigers in 2018, he broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

The Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma and Hurts on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

