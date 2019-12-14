S-Pulse hire Peter Cklamovski as new manager

Former Yokohama F. Marinos assistant manager Peter Cklamovski has been named Shimizu S-Pulse’s manager for next season, the J. League first-division squad announced on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Australian will take over from Yoshiyuki Shinoda, who will manage S-Pulse for the remainder of their Emperor’s Cup campaign before serving as an assistant next season.

This year, Cklamovski helped guide Marinos to their first J. League championship since 2004 as right-hand-man to manager Ange Postecoglou.

He had previously worked as an assistant coach with the Australian national team under Postecoglou.

S-Pulse finished this season 12th in the 18-team first division. Shinoda replaced Swedish manager Jan Jonsson in May after the team lost seven of its opening 11 matches.