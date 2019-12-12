Baseball / MLB

Longtime broadcaster Ken Harrelson wins Frick C. Frick Award

AP

SAN DIEGO – Ken Harrelson, a former player who called Chicago White Sox games for 34 years, on Wednesday won the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

The 78-year-old was an outfielder and first baseman from 1963-71 for the Kansas City Athletics, Boston, Cleveland and Washington, then had a 43-season broadcast career.

He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago’s general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees’ broadcaster in 1987.

He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018. He is a five-time Emmy Award winner.

Harrelson will be recognized at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, during an awards presentation on July 25, a day before induction ceremonies.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Broadcaster Ken Harrelson is seen in an August 2010 file photo. | CC BY-SA 3.0

