Anthony Duclair leads Senators past Bruins

Wins haven’t come easily for Ottawa this season. On Monday night, the Senators found a way to beat one of the top teams in the NHL.

Anthony Duclair had two goals and one assist, and Anders Nilsson made 38 saves as the Senators beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 Monday night.

“We played a pretty solid game,” Nilsson said. “We came out and played a really good first period and that set the tone for the rest of the game for us.”

The win was Ottawa’s first over the Bruins (20-5-6) since April 6, 2017.

Chris Tierney, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators (13-17-1), who were playing their first home game since returning from a five-game trip (1-4-0).

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston, which was playing the first of four road games. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in his first loss in regulation since Nov. 8.

The Bruins are 0-2-1 in their last three and have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season.

“We’re going through a tough stretch in terms of getting our energy level where it needs to be,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“If you’re not competing hard on the puck, around the puck, on the puck in this league you’re not going to beat anybody. Ottawa was just better than us, they won more races and they were more competitive early on.”

The Bruins were 1-for-5 with the man advantage and are 2-for-17 in their last five games.

“At the start of the year our power play was carrying us,” Cassidy said. “A night like (Monday) we probably get two on it early in the year and ends up being the difference in the game and maybe a timely save mixed in there, but now you put those two things not going in there and suddenly we’re in the loss column.”

Leading 3-1 to start the third, Ottawa did a good job of containing Boston, which was pressing to close the gap.

In Other Games

Islanders 5, Lightning 1

Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 2

Flames 5, Avalanche 4 (OT)