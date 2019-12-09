49ers tight end George Kittle (right) dives past Saints linebacker Craig Robertson for a touchdown during the third quarter on Sunday in New Orleans. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

49ers make field goal in final seconds to beat Saints in NFC shootout

AP

NEW ORLEANS – Jimmy Garoppolo decisively delivered a fourth-down pass to George Kittle with time running out, and the veteran tight end vigorously galloped up the sideline, seemingly embracing an opportunity to defiantly jerk his head back and forth as a Saints defender grabbed his face mask.

“Run through people, but have a good time doing it,” Kittle said of his mindset, which seemed to be contagious across his team.

With that adrenaline-fueled play — which netted 53 yards after the Saints’ penalty — Drew Brees’ late-game heroics moments earlier were virtually undone and the 49ers took a crucial step toward securing the top playoff seed in the NFC.

Robbie Gould kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired, sending San Francisco players streaming onto the Superdome turf to celebrate a 48-46 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

Garoppolo finished with 349 yards and four touchdowns passing. His clutch connection with Kittle on fourth-and-2 from the San Francisco 33 was his 26th and final completion on 35 attempts.

“I know a lot of people are still looking at him to see what kind of player he is, but I’m telling you he’s a baller,” 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “When you’ve got somebody like Jimmy with the personality he has and the hard work he puts in, in the clutch moments, he’s not going to fold.”

The Saints took their last lead on Brees’ fifth touchdown pass of the game — an 18-yarder to Tre’Quan Smith with 53 seconds left. But Brees’ pass on an attempted 2-point conversion fell incomplete, leaving New Orleans’ lead at one point.

“This was like a heavyweight boxing match, just trading punches all game long on both sides,” Brees said. “We had a chance to win, and so did they. Unfortunately they were the ones who came out on top today.”

The victory kept San Francisco (11-2) in strong position to capture the top seed in the NFC playoffs. The Niners left New Orleans knowing they could clinch a playoff berth if Seattle lost to the Rams on Sunday night.

Sanders had a 75-yard touchdown in which he fell backwards making a catch, got up and broke safety Vonn Bell’s tackle on his way to the end zone. He later added his second-career touchdown pass after taking a handoff on a reverse and finding running back Raheem Mostert wide open down the right side for a 35-yard score.

“We knew we were going to have to do some things like that because it’s a very, very sound defense,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We knew we had to take some risks.”

Two of Garoppolo’s touchdown passes went to Kendrick Bourne. Sanders finished with seven catches for 157 yards.

Brees finished 29 of 40 for 349 yards and also dived across the goal line for a touchdown. Michael Thomas caught 11 passes for 134 yards and a score, but the Saints (10-3), who are already the NFC South champions, were done in by a few critical failures.

Alvin Kamara’s fumble, recovered by DeForest Buckner on the New Orleans 20, set up Garoppolo’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Kittle in the third quarter.

An aggressive and risky decision by Saints coach Sean Payton backfired at the end of the third quarter when Taysom Hill’s long pass on a fake punt fell incomplete. Smith, the intended receiver, was being physically impeded as he tried to make the catch. But officials noted that pass interference could not be called on a pass made out of an apparent punt formation.

The 49ers took over on their 45 and parlayed the turnover on downs into a 14-play touchdown drive that ate up seven minutes, ending with Bourne’s second score on a 6-yard catch.

Ravens 24, Bills 17

In Buffalo, Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore became the AFC’s first team to clinch a playoff berth.

The Ravens extended their franchise-best winning streak to nine and improved to 11-2, their best record through 13 games in team history.

Titans 42, Raiders 21

In Oakland, Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and Tennessee won its fourth straight game.

The Titans (8-5) bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions to improve to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback. The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston, with the teams set to meet twice in the final three weeks.

In Other Games

Chiefs 23, Patriots 16

Steelers 23, Cardinals 17

Chargers 45, Jaguars 10

Packers 20, Redskins 15

Buccaneers 38, Colts 35

Falcons 40, Panthers 20

Broncos 38, Texans 24

Browns 27, Bengals 19

Jets 22, Dolphins 21

Vikings 20, Lions 7

Rams 28, Seahawks 12

