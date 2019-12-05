Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seen in a January 2016 file photo. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Football

Panthers QB Cam Newton to have surgery on left foot next week

AP

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach Perry Fewell said on Wednesday.

Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve.

Fewell said he had no other details about the procedure or how long it will take for Newton to recover.

Carolina must make a decision on Newton’s future after the season. Newton will cost $21.2 million under the salary cap next season, but the team can save $19 million by trading or releasing him.

Owner David Tepper said the team will wait to see how Newton recovers before making any decisions about his future.

Fewell also said Kyle Allen will continue to start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Falcons. Atlanta beat Carolina 29-3 last month and Allen threw four interceptions and was sacked five times. Allen is 5-5 this season as the team’s starter and his backup is third-round draft pick Will Grier.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Bernard Hopkins, seen celebrating after beating Jean Pascal in a WBC light heavyweight title fight in May 2011, will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame next year.
Bernard Hopkins, Christy Martin headline International Boxing Hall of Fame's 2020 class
Middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins, four-division champion Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico, three-division champ Shane Mosley and women's star Christy Martin have been elected to the Internatio...
Anthony Joshua works out in the ring in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of his heavyweight title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. on Saturday.
Anthony Joshua out to regain aura, belts in rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.
Anthony Joshua didn't just lose three world heavyweight titles and an undefeated record when he was beaten by Andy Ruiz Jr. in one of boxing's biggest upsets in a generation. He lost his...
Carolina coach Ron Rivera speaks after his team's loss to Washington on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rivera was fired on Tuesday.
Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Panthers owner David Tepper said he would have preferred to wait until after the season to make a coaching change. Tepper ultimately decided he wanted to get a jumpstart on his search fo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is seen in a January 2016 file photo. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,