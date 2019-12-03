More Sports / Ice Hockey

Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has additional surgery

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur had additional surgery, just two months removed from quadruple bypass heart surgery in late September.

The team disclosed the Nov. 28 procedure at the request of Lafleur’s family and said it removed a lobe on one of his lungs, as well lymph nodes. The statement said the operation was successful and Lafleur would return home in coming days to continue his recovery. The 68-year-old Lafleur had heart surgery Sept. 26.

Lafleur helped the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup five times. In 1,126 career NHL games from 1971 to 1991, the Hockey Hall of Famer had 1,353 points (560 goals and 793 assists) and became the first player in history to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

