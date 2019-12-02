More Sports

Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks earn U.S. women's Olympic surfing spots

AP

HONOLUA BAY, HAWAII – Carissa Moore of Honolulu and Caroline Marks of Melbourne Beach, Florida, qualified for the two spots on the U.S. women’s Olympic surfing team Sunday.

Moore and Marks finished as the top two American women on the 2019 World Surf League rankings. Lakey Peterson of Santa Barbara, California, who entered the final event of the season ranked No. 2 in the world behind Moore, missed a spot on the Olympic team when she was eliminated in the round of 16 and Marks advanced to the quarterfinals.

Marks, 17, came into the final event ranked third in the world.

While the top three women in the WSL rankings are American, only two surfers per gender per nation can compete when surfing makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

Kolohe Andino of San Clemente, California, has already earned one of the U.S. men’s spots. The second spot will be determined following the Hawaii Pipe Masters event starting next week. John John Florence of the North Shore is ranked No. 8 in the world and will try to hold off 11-time world champion Kelly Slater of Cocoa Beach, Florida, who is 10th in the world.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton (center), runner-up Max Verstappen (left) and Charles Leclerc drink champagne after the race on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.
Lewis Hamilton closes out F1 season with easy win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
World champion Lewis Hamilton's 11th victory in another dominant season proved so easy that the driver who finished way back in second place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix joked he should have ease...
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning a World Cup slalom event on Sunday in Killington, Vermont.
Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys another dominant victory in World Cup slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin's winning margins in World Cup slaloms just get more remarkable. One weekend after finishing 1.78 seconds ahead of her opponents in Finland, Shiffrin was a massive 2.29 ...
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson carries the ball against the 49ers during the first quarter on Sunday in Baltimore.
Ravens overcome 'horrible' weather, 49ers to keep winning streak alive
Neither rain, wind nor the San Francisco 49ers' top-ranked defense could prevent Lamar Jackson from guiding the Baltimore Ravens to their franchise-record eighth straight win. Jackson wea...

, , ,