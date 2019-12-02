Hachimura's 30-point night not enough to save Wizards from loss

Coach Doc Rivers called the first play of the game for Paul George and he hit a 3-pointer.

His teammates found him the rest of the way.

Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, George added 31, and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled past undermanned Washington 150-125 on Sunday night for their 12th win in a row over the Wizards at home.

“It’s those new shoulders. He’s just a great shooter,” Rivers said of George. “He’s shooting deep shots on the move and doing it with great balance.”

Washington rookie Rui Hachimura scored a career-high 30 points for the undermanned Wizards. They were without injured John Wall, Moe Wagner, C.J. Miles and Ian Mahinmi in losing for the fourth time in five games.

Hachimura also grabbed seven rebounds and finished with three assists. He was 13 of 23 from the field. The Toyama native’s previous career-high point total was a 23-point performance against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 31.

The rookie out of Gonzaga played a career-high 38 minutes, mostly because the Wizards were short-handed.

“I’m still trying to get used to the NBA games. It’s different compared to college,” Hachimura said. “A lot of travel, a lot of games. I have to take care of my body more and I can play 30 minutes or 35 minutes every game and be physical.”

Bradley Beal added 23 points and 11 assists and Davis Bertans had 20 points and tied his career high with six 3-pointers for Washington.

Montrezl Harrell finished with 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and Lou Williams had 22 points for the Clippers, who led all the way in improving to a franchise-best 12-1 at Staples Center.

“Their athletes are long, wiry and strong and defensive-minded,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “On top of that, they can score. That’s a great benefit.”

The Clippers shot 57 percent in taking a 27-point lead in the first half when George had 27 points.

“We just came out a little bit more aggressive as a unit,” Williams said. “We were very efficient on the offensive end. The shots we took a lot of times were ones we wanted to take.”

George and Leonard combined to score 10 of the Clippers’ first 13 points in the third when they led 95-69.

The Wizards ran off 11 straight points to close within 15 in their only major spurt of the game.

From there, the Clippers outscored Washington 19-12 to lead 116-98 going into the fourth.

For the game, the Clippers shot 55 percent, owned a 66-46 edge in the paint and their bench outscored the Wizards reserves 73-39.

“We’re pretty good once we’re clicking,” Williams said. “Every once in a while you kind of see glimpses where guys are on the same page.”

Mavericks 114, Lakers 100

In Los Angeles, Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and Dallas snapped the Lakers’ 10-game winning streak.

Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks’ seventh victory in eight games.

Dallas underlined its status as a likely title contender with an inspired second half on the road against NBA-leading Los Angeles, which had lost only once in 18 games since its season opener.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, They dropped to 17-3.

The Mavs erased a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run to open the third quarter, shredding Los Angeles’ usually solid defense. Dallas’ decisive rally was led by a majestic quarter from Doncic, who had 16 points and five assists in the third after going 2-for-9 in the first half.

Heat 109, Nets 106

In New York, Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds and Miami scored the final 10 points to beat Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, starting the closing 10-0 burst with a three-point play.

Miami trailed 106-99 after a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 1:45 remaining, but pitched a shutout from there and got the victory thanks largely to the aggressiveness of Butler. He kept attacking the rim and had five free throws in the closing run, overcoming his 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

In Other Games

Raptors 130, Jazz 110

Celtics 113, Knicks 104

Thunder 107, Pelicans 104

Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves 107

Pistons 132, Spurs 98

Magic 100, Warriors 96