Tokushima Vortis defender Jordy Buijs (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Ventforet Kofu in their promotion playoff semifinal on Sunday at Pocari Sweat Stadium. | KYODO

Tokushima Vortis, Montedio Yamagata advance in bid for J1 berth

Kyodo

NARUTO, TOKUSHIMA PREF. – Tokushima Vortis and Montedio Yamagata, who finished fourth and sixth this season in the J. League’s second division, advanced to the second round of the first-division promotion playoffs on Sunday.

Vortis was held to a 1-1 draw by Ventforet Kofu, who needed to win on the road because of their lower finish during the regular season.

Montedio succeeded where Ventforet failed, winning 2-0 at third-place Omiya Ardija.

Vortis and Montedio face off next Sunday, with the winner to take on the first division’s 16th-placed team on Dec. 14 for a spot in next season’s J1.

This season’s top J2 teams, champions Kashiwa Reysol and runners-up Yokohama FC, have already secured berths in 2020’s top flight, replacing the relegated Matsumoto Yamaga and Jubilo Iwata.

