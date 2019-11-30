General

Stats maven Seymour Siwoff, who ran Elias Sports Bureau for decades, dies at 99

AP

NEW YORK – Seymour Siwoff, the statistics maven who turned the Elias Sports Bureau into the place to go for exact information on teams and athletes for more than a half-century, died Friday. He was 99.

In keeping with Siwoff’s penchant for detail, he died at his home in Manhattan at 12:57 p.m. EST, according to grandson Joe Gilston, who took control of the company in March when 100 percent of Elias’ stock was bought by The Joseph Gilston Trust. Siwoff still went to the office regularly until a few months ago, Gilston said.

Elias was started in 1913 by brothers Al Munro Elias and Walter Bruce Elias and became official statistician of baseball’s National League in 1919. Siwoff, born on Nov. 1, 1920, started as an accountant in 1938 and purchased the company in 1952 from the brothers’ widows.

The company eventually consolidated its baseball work around 1980 when it replaced the Sports Information Center as the American League’s official statistician and fro, 1981 until the 2006 it compiled statistics that were used to determine baseball’s free-agent compensation levels.

Even before the start of the computer age, Siwoff pioneered details split statistics, such as batting right- and left-handed, in day games and night games, at home and on the road, and with runners in scoring position. It was a forerunner to the 21st century transformation on baseball in an analytic era when computer programs help teams determine which players to start, when to replace them and where to position them on the field.

In addition to Major League Baseball, Elias provides statistical support to the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Soccer and many broadcast networks.

Siwoff is survived by son Ronald Siwoff and daughter Nancy Gilston.

Funeral services will be private, and a later public memorial is planned, his daughter said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Barry Frank, sports TV and marketing pioneer, dies at 87
Barry Frank, the pioneer sports programmer who negotiated Olympic TV deals and represented broadcasting stars John Madden, Bob Costas and Jim Nantz, has died. He was 87. Endeavor, the pa...
Japanese Grand Prix winner Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain pops a wheelie to cross the finish line ahead of second place Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo of France at the Twin Ring Motegi on Sunday.
Marc Marquez wins Japan MotoGP
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won the Japan Grand Prix Sunday to notch his 10th victory of the season and third win on the circuit in four years. The Honda rider finished ahead of F...
Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez takes a corner during the third free practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday.
Moto GP world champ Marc Marquez secures pole position for Japanese GP
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will eye his 10th win of the season after snatching pole position on Saturday for the Japanese Grand Prix. The Honda rider clocked 1 minute, 45.763 sec...

, ,