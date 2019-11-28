Flames down Sabres on goal in OT

Flames captain Mark Giordano was thoroughly impressed with how Calgary rallied rather than unraveled.

Following two-plus days of facing questions regarding the uncertain status of coach Bill Peters, the Flames showed no signs of being distracted with Elias Lindholm scoring on a wraparound 1:17 into overtime of a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

“It’s a four-game trip that’s had a lot of adversity,” Giordano said. “I think guys, what we did as players, we said to one another this is almost a way to get away from everything off the ice right now by playing games, practicing. And I thought we did a good job of that.”

Peters has been accused of using racist slurs against Nigerian-born player Akim Aliu 10 years ago while the two were in the minors. And Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour earlier Wednesday backed another former player’s allegation that Peters kicked and punched players on the bench during his previous four years coaching Carolina.

Following the game, Flames general manager Brad Treliving confirmed he received a letter of apology from Peters, in which the coach acknowledged using offensive language in dealing with Aliu. The letter was initially obtained and posted on Twitter during the third period by TSN, a Canadian sports cable network.

Without specifically referencing the words he used, Peters said his comments to Aliu were the source of both anger and disappointment. He added that the incident was made in a “moment of frustration and does not reflect my personal values.”

Peters said he regretted the incident and apologizes to anyone negatively affected by it.

The letter was released while Peters is away from the team while the Flames and the NHL conduct an investigation into the matter.

Blues 4, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Oskar Sundqvist had two goals before leaving with an injury as St. Louis Blues beat the Lightning.

Golden Knights 4, Predators 3 (OT)

In Nashville, Max Pacioretty tied it with less than a second left in regulation and Paul Stastny scored at 1:52 of overtime to give Vegas a comeback victory over the Predators.

Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2

In New York, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 41 shots and the Rangers held off Carolina.

Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 0

In Detroit, Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, and Toronto routed the skidding Red Wings for its third straight win under new coach Sheldon Keefe.

Penguins 8, Canucks 6

In Pittsburgh, Kris Letang capped a wild comeback, scoring the deciding goal with 3:06 to play, and the Penguins rallied with six goals in the third period to beat Vancouver.

Bruins 2, Senators 1

In Ottawa, Zdeno Chara broke a tie midway through the third period in Boston’s victory over the Senators.

Capitals 4, Panthers 3

In Washington, Lars Eller broke a third-period tie and the Capitals defeated Florida to stop a two-game skid despite posting a season-low 20 shots.

Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2

In Columbus, Claude Giroux scored on Philadelphia’s fifth power play in a victory over the Blue Jackets.

Coyotes 4, Ducks 3 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, Cristian Dvorak scored in the fourth round of a shootout after getting two goals in regulation to help the Coyotes beat Anaheim.

In other games

Avalanche 4, Oilers 1

Kings 4, Islanders 1

Jets 5, Sharks 1