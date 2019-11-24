Jon Rahm lands $5 million jackpot with victory in Dubai

Jon Rahm is $5 million richer after winning both the season-ending DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai title on Sunday.

The world No. 5 got up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the 18th hole to win the tournament by a stroke from Tommy Fleetwood, who also would have become European No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course.

Rahm, who started the final round tied for the lead with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, led by six shots after birdying five of his first seven holes.

However, Fleetwood — playing one group ahead — birdied five of his last seven holes, with his tap-in birdie at No. 18 giving him a 7-under 65 and tying for the lead with Rahm as the Spaniard was putting on the 17th green.

Rahm’s birdie putt there came up a few centimeters short so he needed a birdie on the par-5 last to finish ahead of Fleetwood. His drive was perfect, his approach found the bunker, but he chipped out to 4 feet and rolled in the putt for a 68 as Fleetwood watched in the scorer’s tent.

Rahm, who was 19 under overall, earned $3 million for winning the event, and a bonus of $2 million for winning the Race to Dubai.

Rahm is only the second Spaniard to finish a season as European Tour’s No. 1 player, after the late Seve Ballesteros.