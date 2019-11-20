Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Yomiuri signs veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra

AP

Veteran outfielder Gerardo Parra has agreed to a contract with the Yomiuri Giants.

The 32-year-old Parra has a career .276 batting average with 88 home runs and 522 RBIs over 11 seasons in the major leagues.

A native of Venezuela, Parra hit .250 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs in 89 games for the World Series champion Washington Nationals after spending the first 30 games of the 2019 season with the San Francisco Giants.

The two-time National League Gold Glove Award winner started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009 and also played for the Brewers, Orioles and Rockies.

The Yomiuri Giants are Japan’s oldest professional team and won the Central League pennant this season for the first time in five years.

