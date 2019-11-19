Luis Enrique, seen here in a file photo, will return to coach Spain after leaving due his late daughter's illness. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach

Luis Enrique is returning as Spain coach five months after stepping down because of his daughter’s illness.

He is taking over from former assistant Robert Moreno, who coached the team through qualifying for the 2020 European Championship. His last match was on Monday, a 5-0 rout of Romania in Madrid.

Luis Enrique’s 9-year-old daughter, Xana, died of a type of bone cancer less than three months ago.

Moreno had said a few months ago he would leave the job if Luis Enrique decided to return. He said he “would be delighted to step aside” if the former coach was ready to come back.

Federation president Luis Rubiales said it was always clear that Luis Enrique would return as coach when felt he was ready.

“Luis Enrique was always the leader of this project,” Rubiales said. “Moreno would remain as the national team coach if Luis Enrique didn’t want to return.”

Moreno will no longer work as an assistant coach to Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique resigned from the national team in June, a few months after Xana was diagnosed. He had tried to remain in charge while staying with his family, making decisions and watching practices while being away.

Luis Enrique, seen here in a file photo, will return to coach Spain after leaving due his late daughter's illness. | AFP-JIJI

