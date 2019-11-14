(FILES) In this file photo USA's Bob Bryan (R) returns as his partner USA's Mike Bryan (L) stands ready against Britain's Jamie Murray and his partner Brazil's Bruno Soares during their men's doubles match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 13, 2017. — US men's doubles duo Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan said Wednesday they will retire at the end of the 2020 season, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful pairings in tennis history. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Bryan twins to retire after 2020 U.S. Open

AP

NEW YORK – Bob and Mike Bryan say they will retire after the 2020 U.S. Open, closing a professional tennis partnership that includes a men’s doubles record of 16 Grand Slam championships.

The 41-year-old American twins announced on Wednesday their plans at the season-ending ATP Finals, which they qualified for but decided not to enter.

The Bryans have won 118 titles in all, including 39 at ATP Masters tournaments.

Their resumes also include winning the 2007 Davis Cup and the 2012 London Olympics doubles gold medal for the United States, along with 10 year-end finishes as the No. 1 doubles team in the rankings.

Bob Bryan had hip surgery in 2018, but he rejoined his brother on tour this year, when they won two ATP titles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Dominic Thiem returns against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles round-robin match on Day 3 of the ATP Finals in London on Tuesday.
Dominic Thiem upends Novak Djokovic to reach ATP Finals knockout stage
Dominic Thiem became the first player to advance from the group stage at the ATP Finals after outlasting five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-7 (7-5), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in a seesaw crowd pleaser on ...
Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Denis Shapovalov during their men's singles final at the Paris Masters on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal vie for year-end supremacy at ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic can end his season with a flourish by equaling Roger Federer's record haul of six titles at the ATP Finals and pipping Rafael Nadal to the year-end No. 1 spot. Germany's A...
Rafael Nadal plays a shot from Stan Wawrinka in their third-round match at the Paris Masters on Thursday.
Rafael Nadal advances to Paris Masters quarterfinals
Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka for the 19th time in 22 meetings, winning 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals. The two players share 22 Grand Slams, but Nadal h...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

(FILES) In this file photo USA's Bob Bryan (R) returns as his partner USA's Mike Bryan (L) stands ready against Britain's Jamie Murray and his partner Brazil's Bruno Soares during their men's doubles match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 13, 2017. — US men's doubles duo Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan said Wednesday they will retire at the end of the 2020 season, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful pairings in tennis history. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) | AFP-JIJI

, , ,