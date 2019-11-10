Yokozuna Kakuryu (left) competes against Myogiryu during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on May 22 at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

Sumo / Basho Reports

Yokozuna Kakuryu pulls out of Kyushu Basho

Kyodo

Yokozuna Kakuryu pulled out of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with a lumbar spine injury after hurting his back in practice on Sunday morning, according to his Michinoku stablemaster.

The yokozuna’s decision to pull out on the opening day of the 15-day tournament in Fukuoka marks his second straight withdrawal since missing half of the previous meet in September because of a knee injury, and leaves Hakuho as the sole yokozuna.

This tournament would have been Kakuryu’s first with his new Michinoku stable, following the sudden death of his Izutsu stablemaster, former sekiwake Sakahoko.

Kakuryu’s Day 1 opponent, komusubi Asanoyama, will open the last grand tournament of the year with a win by forfeit.

The 34-year-old was also slated to face top-ranked maegashira Okinoumi on Day 2, but the Japan Sumo Association has rearranged the schedule.

Kakuryu is the second wrestler from the top two divisions to withdraw from the Kyushu meet, joining rank-and-filer Ichinojo, who has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury in a bout with Kakuryu at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Former sekiwake Aminishiki suffers a right knee injury during a juryo bout against Ryuko on the second day of the Nagoya Basho on July 8. Then-40-year-old Aminishiki withdrew from the tourney and eventually retired because he was to face the demotion from juryo and lose the sekitori status (wrestlers in makuuchi and juryo divisions) that he had kept for 19 years.
Sumo injuries pose ever-present issues for wrestlers, rankings
Online sumo games have a small but loyal following. For some players, choosing and managing a squad of rikishi in Bench Sumo or Sekitori Quadrumvirate brings an extra layer of excitement...
Sekiwake Mitakeumi (right), coming off his second championship with a 12-3 record at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo in September, is seeking promotion to ozeki at the Kyushu Basho in Fukuoka.
Emperor's Cup race looks wide open at Kyushu Basho
Although he retired a quarter century ago and made just 18 appearances for Nagoya Grampus Eight, Gary Lineker remains one of the names most closely associated with Japanese soccer among foreign fan...
Newly promoted komusubi Asanoyama poses with a copy of the banzuke rankings for the upcoming Kyushu Basho on Monday at Takasago stable's lodgings in Fukuoka. Asanoyama, who won May's Summer Basho, finished the Autumn Basho in September with a 10-5 record.
Unpredictable banzuke adds flavor to sumo
For sports journalists based in Japan's capital, no reminders are needed to know the last of the three annual non-Tokyo tournaments is just around the corner. The decamping of the Japan ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yokozuna Kakuryu (left) competes against Myogiryu during the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on May 22 at Ryogoku Kokugikan. | KYODO

,