Rugby

Scotland sanctioned for comments at RWC before Typhoon Hagibis

AP

DUBLIN – The Scottish Rugby Union has been found guilty of misconduct for inappropriate and ill-judged comments before its Rugby World Cup match with Japan and the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis.

An independent disputes committee chaired by English lawyer Christopher Quinlan gave a formal reprimand to the SRU on Thursday, told the union to write a meaningful apology to World Rugby and tournament organizers, and fined the union £70,000 ($89,000).

The winner of the Japan-Scotland pool game on Oct. 13 in Yokohama was guaranteed the last quarterfinal berth, but the match was at risk of being canceled, like three others in the area, because the typhoon was the strongest in 60 years to approach Japan.

SRU chief executive Mark Dodson threatened legal action if the match was scrapped rather than postponed, criticized tournament organizers and World Rugby for not having contingency plans and for rigidly sticking to the regulation that a game be canceled if it can’t be played on the scheduled day.

The typhoon killed more than 80 people but the match went ahead on schedule and was widely considered to be the best of the tournament, as Japan beat Scotland 28-21 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

