New Zealand hammers Wales in bronze-medal match

New Zealand claimed third place at the Rugby World Cup with a 40-17 win over Wales on Friday night.

The All Blacks were looking to win the tournament for the third time running and fourth overall this year in Japan, only to run into an inspired England in last weekend’s semifinals.

But New Zealand did manage to end the competition on a winning note in the bronze-medal match at Tokyo Stadium, running in four first-half tries and two after the break to see off Wales, which lost its semifinal to South Africa.

The match marked the end for both team’s head coaches, with New Zealand’s Steve Hansen stepping down after eight years in charge of his side and Wales’ Warren Gatland departing after 12 years at the helm of his.

Richie Mo’unga missed an early opportunity to put New Zealand in front when he kicked a penalty against the post in the 4th minute, but the All Blacks got themselves on the scoreboard a minute later with the opening try. Brodie Retallick caused havoc in the Welsh defense with a rampaging run through the middle, and Joe Moody was on hand to receive the pass and charge toward the line. This time, Mo’unga made no mistake with the conversion.

Beauden Barrett scored New Zealand’s second in the 13th minute, taking a clever reverse pass from Aaron Smith before streaking over the line. Mo’unga again converted.

Wales refused to be disheartened, however, and hit back when Hallam Amos found a gap in the All Blacks’ defense in the 19th minute after a sustained period of Welsh pressure. Rhys Patchell converted Amos’ try and then added a penalty minutes later to close the gap to four points.

Ben Smith put New Zealand back in control with two tries in the closing 10 minutes of the first half. First he rumbled through a series of attempted tackles to cross the line in the 33rd minute, before racing down the wing after the halftime gong had sounded to send the All Blacks into the break with a healthy lead.

Ryan Crotty put the All Blacks further ahead with a try two minutes after the restart, before a video replay denied Ben Smith his hat trick after he had dived over in the corner.

Josh Adams pulled one back for Wales in the 60th minute, extending his lead at the top of the try-scorer’s overall table to seven.

But Mo’unga made sure New Zealand had the final say, skipping through a gap in the Welsh defense to touch down in the 76th minute.