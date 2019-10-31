Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in a penalty shootout against Arsenal in a League Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday at Anfield. | AFP-JIJI

Soccer

Liverpool ousts Arsenal in shootout to reach League Cup quarterfinals

AP

LONDON – After 19 goals on a wild night at Anfield — nine in a penalty shootout — Liverpool ousted Arsenal in the League Cup to reach the quarterfinals.

Arsenal was moments away from advancing in regulation time on Wednesday until Divock Origi’s equalizer in the fourth minute of stoppage time made it 5-5.

Then, only Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos missed his penalty, allowing teenager Curtis Jones to seal Liverpool’s progress with 5-4 shootout victory.

There was less drama at Stamford Bridge but still a stunning winning goal. Marcus Rashford struck a free kick from about 27 meters that dipped high into the net to clinch a 2-1 win for Manchester United against Chelsea after the striker’s first-half penalty had been canceled out by Michy Batshuayi.

Aston Villa also advanced on Wednesday after Anwar El Ghazi and Ahmed Elmohamady scored in a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Holder Manchester City, Everton and Leicester joined lower-league sides Colchester and Oxford in reaching the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

