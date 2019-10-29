Feyenoord manager Jaap Stam, seen in a file photo, quit on Monday, a day after the team's 4-0 loss to archrival Ajax. | AP

Soccer

Feyenoord coach Jaap Stam quits after loss to archrival Ajax

AP

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – Jaap Stam has resigned as Feyenoord coach, a day after his team slumped to a 4-0 loss at archrival Ajax.

Feyenoord’s technical director Sjaak Troost said Monday he regrets Stam’s decision.

Troost said Stam had the support of the club and players, “but if somebody says, ‘I don’t believe in it any more and don’t want to continue,’ then we respect that.”

Stam, a former Manchester United and Netherlands defender, succeeded Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the start of the season and has struggled for results.

Feyenoord, which won the Dutch League in 2017 for the first time in 18 years, is currently in 12th place and already 15 points behind leader Ajax.

Stam, who previously trained English team Reading and Zwolle in the Eredivisie, said “it’s better for the club, the players and myself if I step aside.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Kawasaki Frontale players celebrate the team's Levain Cup victory over Consadole Sapporo on Saturday at Saitama Stadium.Frontale won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
Frontale top Consadole in penalty shootout to capture Levain Cup
Kawasaki Frontale claimed the Levain Cup with a penalty shootout win against Consadole Sapporo on Saturday following a late brace from captain Yu Kobayashi that kept the J. League champions aliv...
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe scores on a free kick against Vitoria in a Europa League Group F match on Thursday at Emirates Stadium.
Nicolas Pepe's late free kicks key Arsenal comeback
Nicolas Pepe finally lived up to his price tag as he came off the bench to lead Arsenal's to a 3-2 comeback victory over Vitoria with perfectly executed free kicks in the Europa League on Thursd...
Urawa Reds' Shinzo Koroki controls the ball in the first half against Guangzhou Evergrande in the second leg of the Asian Champions League semifinals on Wednesday in Guangzhou, China.
Urawa defeats Guangzhou to reach Asian Champions League final
Shinzo Koroki struck early in the second half Wednesday as the Urawa Reds advanced to their second Asian Champions League final in three years with a 3-0 aggregate win over Guangzhou Evergrande....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Feyenoord manager Jaap Stam, seen in a file photo, quit on Monday, a day after the team's 4-0 loss to archrival Ajax. | AP

, ,