DeMar DeRozan sinks late bucket to lift Spurs to win over Rui Hachimura, Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs admitted it was tough trading Davis Bertans to Washington, and the subsequent circumstances surrounding his departure only made matters worse.

The Spurs certainly had some seller’s remorse after Bertans’ play Saturday night, but San Antonio was happy to prevail over the Wizards.

DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points, including the game-winning basket in heavy traffic in the final seconds, and San Antonio beat Washington 124-122.

Rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 16 points for the Wizards. Hachimura started and matched guard Bradley Beal with a team-high 38 minutes against the Spurs. He was 8 of 14 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and finished with three assists.

Bertans, traded from San Antonio to Washington in the offseason, made all five of his 3-point attempts and scored 23 points against his former team. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was grateful Bertans didn’t take the Wizards’ final shot.

“I almost jumped out on the court,” Popovich said. “He had a great game. He was wonderful. He’s a super human being, a heck of a player. I’m actually happy for him. He was great. He was great.”

Bertans was traded to clear cap space for Marcus Morris, who agreed to a two-year deal with San Antonio only to back out of the agreement and instead sign a one-year contract with New York. Having already dealt Bertans, the Spurs opted to sign Trey Lyles.

“It was emotional a little bit,” Bertans said of his return. “I spent a lot of time here. As I see it, even though I got traded, there’s nothing but love for the Spurs and that’s mutual.”

That love was evident in Popovich’s playful banter with Bertans on the court following the game and former Spurs general manager R.C. Buford’s long embrace with Bertans in the Wizards locker room.

Bertans got to see the Spurs grind out a victory as an opponent for the first time in his four-year career. San Antonio recorded its 20th straight home victory over Washington with some late heroics.

Heat 131, Bucks 126 (OT)

In Milwaukee, Goran Dragic scored 25 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 19 and Miami rallied from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Rockets 126, Pelicans 123

In Houston, James Harden scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook added his second straight triple-double with 28 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and the Rockets sent New Orleans to its first 0-3 start since the 2016-17 season.

Westbrook hit two clutch free throws to give Houston the three-point lead with 6.1 seconds remaining. Josh Hart missed a 3 at the buzzer to give the Rockets the win.

In Other Games

76ers 117, Pistons 111

Hawks 103, Magic 99

Celtics 118, Knicks 95

Cavaliers 110, Pacers 99

Raptors 108, Bulls 84

Jazz 113, Kings 81

Suns 130, Clippers 122