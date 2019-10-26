Toronto's Auston Matthews controls the puck against San Jose on Friday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Maple Leafs spoil Patrick Marleau's return

AP

TORONTO – Morgan Rielly broke a tie with 5:29 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Friday night, spoiling Patrick Marleau’s return to Scotiabank Arena.

Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and an assist, Jake Muzzin and Auston Matthews added goals and Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Toronto.

The 40-year-old Marleau spent the last two seasons with the Maple Leafs. He waived his no-movement clause to facilitate a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, who tried to convince him to join them, but was bought out and ended back in San Jose on a one-year deal.

Kevin Labanc scored for San Jose, while Martin Jones stopped 23 shots.

On the winner, Rielly took a pass from William Nylander off the rush and went upstairs on Jones.

With Jones off for an extra attacker. Kasperi Kapanen inexplicably missed the empty net from in tight, but Mikheyev iced it with 47.5 seconds left. Matthews then scored his ninth with Jones back in goal.

Matthews took a big hit from defenseman Brenden Dillon midway through the second period after delivering a pass at the offensive blue line. The Toronto center finished his shift and drew a tripping penalty, but headed to the locker room after returning to the bench. Matthews returned for the third period.

