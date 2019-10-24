Japan head coach Jamie Joseph talks to lock Wimpie van der Walt after Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match against South Africa at Tokyo Stadium. | AFP-JIJI

Rugby

JRFU wants Jamie Joseph to remain national team coach after team's RWC success

Kyodo

The Japan Rugby Football Union decided Thursday to ask Jamie Joseph to continue as the national team head coach following a successful Rugby World Cup campaign in which the Brave Blossoms reached the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time.

The JRFU will make an offer to Joseph after agreeing to seek the New Zealander’s reappointment, at a meeting of its selection committee in Tokyo, JRFU President Shigetaka Mori said.

“In light of results at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, the selection committee has decided to ask him to continue as head coach. Going forward, we will enter into negotiations,” Mori said.

Joseph, a former New Zealand and Japan international, led the Brave Blossoms undefeated through the World Cup pool stage and into the quarterfinals, where they were knocked out by South Africa on Sunday.

Japan also reached a highest-ever position of sixth in the World Rugby rankings during the tournament.

