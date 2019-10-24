Tokyo government mulls proposing 2020 Olympic marathon start at 3 a.m.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering proposing that the 2020 Olympic marathons and race walking events start at 3 a.m. or 5 a.m. in an attempt to prevent them from being moved to Sapporo, officials said Thursday.

Amid increasing worry about the impact of the expected extreme heat in Tokyo during the Summer Games, the start times had already been moved up to 6 a.m.

But the International Olympic Committee abruptly announced a plan last week to move all the road athletics events to Sapporo.