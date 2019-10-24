Umpire Rob Drake stands on the field on Sept. 13 in Washington. | AP

MLB to look into umpire Rob Drake's tweet referencing gun, Trump critics

AP

HOUSTON – Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and critics of President Donald Trump.

Drake posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Manfred spoke at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010. Drake was not assigned to work the postseason this year.

