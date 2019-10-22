Basketball / NBA

Knee surgery sidelines Pelicans' Zion Williamson for several weeks

AFP-JIJI, AP

NEW YORK – New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward sensation Zion Williamson will be sidelined up to two months after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Monday just as a new NBA season is about to begin.

The Pelicans were scheduled to play in the league’s opening game at defending champion Toronto on Tuesday, when Williamson’s debut was expected to be the main attraction.

Instead, it’s being put on hold after a smashing preseason run in which Williamson averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game in four appearances for New Orleans.

The Pelicans said Williamson, the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, was diagnosed with a torn meniscus and is not expected to return for six to eight weeks.

Williamson, 19, had been on fire in the NBA preseason but underwent tests on the right knee on Friday when soreness persisted and doctors recommended surgery to fix the problem.

It’s the same knee that Williamson — who has excited NBA fans like no rookie since LeBron James — famously sprained in college when his Nike shoe exploded during a game.

“We have a deep team,” guard JJ Redick said. “We’ll hold it down as best as we can without him. Obviously we need him back. Hopefully he takes his time and recovers fully.”

In the Las Vegas Summer League, Williamson played only nine minutes before he banged left knees in a collision and was benched for the remainder of the NBA Summer League games.

In other NBA news, the Boston Celtics have signed forward Jaylen Brown to a contract extension, beating a Monday deadline to extend the player who has emerged as a key part of the team’s future.

The four-year deal could pay Brown as much as $115 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The total includes incentives, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not announced.

New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson (right), seen here against San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl in preseason action earlier this month, will be out six-to-eight weeks after knee surgery. | AP The Celtics' Jaylen Brown (left), seen defending the Hornets' Terry Rozier in a preseason game on Oct. 6, finalized a four-year contract extension on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

