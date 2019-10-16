England coach Gareth Southgate (left) speaks with referee Ivan Bebek as his team's match against Bulgaria is stopped during the first half on Monday. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Soccer

Bulgaria detains 4 soccer fans following racist acts

AP

SOFIA – The Bulgarian government says it has detained four soccer fans linked to making racist gestures, including Nazi salutes, during a European Championship qualifying match against England.

Bulgarian fans also directed monkey noises at England’s black players during the match, which was halted twice in an effort to stop the racist abuse. England won the match 6-0.

The Ministry of Interior says police have “detained four people, whose involvement in what happened is being clarified.”

The ministry says any evidence collected will be handed over to prosecutors.

In the fallout from Monday’s game, the president of the country’s soccer federation has resigned and the Bulgarian special police forces have raided the federation offices.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

