IOC planning to move Tokyo Olympic marathon north to Sapporo in bid to avoid heat

The International Olympic Committee announced Wednesday it is planning to move the 2020 Tokyo Olympic women’s and men’s marathons and race walking events to the cooler climate of Sapporo on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

The women’s marathon is set for Aug. 2 with the men’s a week later. In order to avoid the extreme summer heat and humidity expected around that time of year in Japan’s capital, the marathon start times had already been moved up to 6 a.m.

In an IOC press release, International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe said, “We have been working closely with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on the potential weather conditions at next year’s Olympic Games and will continue to work with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 on the proposal to move the road events to Sapporo.”

The IOC said Sapporo is preferable as summer temperatures are between 5 to 6 degrees Celsius cooler than in Tokyo.

“The plans are part of a wide range of measures already being taken by Tokyo 2020 in consultation with the IOC and the International Federations to mitigate the effects of the temperatures which may occur next summer. The IOC has informed world athletics about the proposed changes,” the IOC statement said.

“The implementation of the initiative to move the marathon and the race walks will be discussed with all the stakeholders concerned, in particular, the host city Tokyo, along with world athletics, the National Olympic Committees, Olympic Broadcasting Services and the rights-holding broadcasters.”

An Olympic panel overseeing games preparation will discuss heat measures at its Oct. 30-Nov. 1 meeting in Tokyo. “These include better shade, water sprays, better access to water supplies and an initiative to help the athletes in their preparations,” the IOC said.

The plan, driven by increasing summer heat, cuts into a key promise of Tokyo’s bidding, first for the 2016 Olympics won by Rio de Janeiro and then its successful 2020 campaign, to deliver a “compact games” with 85% of venues in an 8-km (5-mile) city center cluster.

The IOC says the new plan to stage the marathons and race walking events in Sapporo, the host city of the 1972 Winter Olympics, “will mean significantly lower temperatures for the athletes.”

Marathons were run after midnight in temperatures the reached 38 degrees (100 degrees Fahrenheit) this month at the track and field world championships in Doha.