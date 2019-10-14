Kazuma Kaya reacts after his parallel bars performance at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday. | REUTERS

Kazuma Kaya wins parallel bars bronze at world championships

Kyodo

STUTTGART, GERMANY – Kazuma Kaya won bronze in the men’s parallel bars on Sunday, the final day of the artistic gymnastics world championships.

Kaya, who on Wednesday also reached the podium as a member of the bronze-winning team, collected 14.966 points to finish behind Joe Fraser, who became Britain’s first world champion on the parallel bars, and Turkey’s Ahmet Onder.

Elsewhere, American Simone Biles won the beam and floor finals to take her career tally to a record 25 medals, while becoming the first woman to earn five golds at a single worlds since 1958.

Japan ended the 10-day competition with just two bronze, failing to secure any gold medals for a second straight year.

