Patrick Day reacts after getting knocked down by Charles Conwell during a USBA Super-Welterweight bout in Chicago on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Boxer Patrick Day in coma after suffering brain injury, says manager

CHICAGO – Boxer Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in extremely critical condition in a coma caused by the injury sustained in a bout, his manager said Sunday.

Lou DiBella says in a posting on his website that Day underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Charles Conwell on Saturday.

Fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon, Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th. That caused Day (17-4-1, 6 knockouts) to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas.

The 27-year-old Day, from Freeport, New York, was instantly knocked out and it wasn’t clear if he regained consciousness. He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then was rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to the hospital. Day was knocked down twice earlier in the fight.

DiBella said on his verified Twitter account Sunday: “Pat Day makes any room he is in a better place. I’ve never met anyone who’s met Patrick and not liked him. Never heard him utter a mean word. Never saw him greet someone without a big smile. Life doesn’t seem fair sometimes. Please keep Pat in your prayers, thoughts, and hearts.”

In his statement, DiBella conveyed thanks for the outpouring of “support, prayers and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community.” He asked that the privacy of Day and his family be respected at this difficult time.

Eddie Hearn, the managing director of the promoter, Matchroom Sport, said after the bout that Day never gave up in the bout.

Hearn said: ” I think there was 30 seconds left in the final round and he was still trying to win the fight and he was a mile behind in the fight and he could’ve easily not tried to win the fight, but he got knocked out trying to win the fight.”

